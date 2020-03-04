McCLURE, Phyllis:
Peacefully surrounded by her family at Fergusson Home, Upper Hutt, on 1 March 2020, in her 92 year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack; mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Jude, Ian and Anne, Tony and Annelies, Graham (Jumbo) and Fiona, Nicky; grandmother of Amanda, Kirstie, Nicholas, Stephanie, Bridget, William, Jodie, Duncan, Rhys, Deborah and Toni; great-Grandmother of Eliza, Reid, Oliver, Ella, Ruby, Olliver, Lani, Cooper, Joseph, Sienna, Sammie, Cameron and Matilda; great-great-Grandmother of Lucy and George, Kinsley and Avery, Thomas and Grace. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Fergusson Home. A service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, corner Fergusson Drive and Moonshine Road, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday 10 March 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the St John's Church graveyard. All messages to "the McClure family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020