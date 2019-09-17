MARSHALL,

Phyllis Morrison (Phyl)

(née Tolley):

Born 27.02.1920. Passed away peacefully in her own home as she so wished, on 13th September 2019, aged 99. Widow of the late Ernest James Marshall. Phyl is survived by her beloved children Pam, Sue, Jude, Alan and Peter, and their spouses Peter, Bill, Keith and Claire. Phyl's 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nephews loved and respected their Nanni and Aunt, they are enriched by the love and friendship they shared. Phyl was the beacon of the lighthouse for her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all. As Phyl wished, a private cremation has been held. Messages to Sue Thomson, 9 Maniapoto Grove, Taupo.

