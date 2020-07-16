Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis KERR. View Sign Service Information Croft J R Ltd 2 Osborne Pl Wellington , Wellington 045697072 Death Notice



Matriarch to the Kerr family

1 December 1920 - 16 July 2020

In her hundredth year. Dearly loved wife of the late Clifton James (Jim) Kerr and greatly loved Mum and mother-in-law to Allan and Anne Kerr; Linley Johnson (Brisbane) and the late Ken Johnson and the late Craig Horsfall, and Christine and Ian Patterson. Dearly loved friend and former mother-in-law of Jan Kerr and dear friend to Yvonne Nicholson. Beloved Nana of Carl Kerr, Steven and Rachael Horsfall (Sydney), Andrew and Liz Kerr (London), Helen Kerr, Celeste and Simon Derry (Brisbane), Bryan Kerr, James and Edwina Patterson (Sydney) and Anne Patterson and Radek Vacek. Adored great-grandmother of Joshua, Cameron, Mason, Kees, Jessica, Griffin and Tobias, Oliver and Emily and baby Patterson. Much loved aunt and great-aunt to the Kerr family in Whangarei, Auckland and Christchurch. Loved friend and neighbour of Jill and Wayne, Trish, Heather and Rob, Diane and Phil, and Jacqui and Basil. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care of Mum by the staff of Shona McFarlane Retirement Village, particularly Andrea, Jonah and Esther, and the team while Mum was in the serviced apartments and everyone who cared so lovingly for Mum in her last weeks in the Tulip wing. The care and compassion shown to Mum and our family was exceptional and we will always be grateful to you. Our thanks also to the wise and kind Dr Balram Dhillon and also to Melanie, the palliative care nurse from Te Omanga, who was so caring to us all. A service for our Mum will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Monday 20 July 2020 at 11.00am. Mum will be privately cremated; her ashes will be interred with Dad in our Grandmother's grave at Taita Cemetery at a later date.







