"A women of Grace, Courage and Beauty"
Phyllis Upoko Ferguson (nee Tamaiva)
Sunrise 2 July 1955 – Sunset 27 June 2020
It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved wife, mother, nan, sister and aunty to many.
A Funeral Service will be held for Phyllis on Friday 17th July 2020, 10.30am, at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 42-50 Burden Avenue, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt.
Followed by light refreshments.
At 1.15pm Phyllis will then take her final journey to her resting place at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
"Loved always and forever in our Hearts"
Published in Dominion Post on July 14, 2020