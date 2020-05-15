AYSON, Phyllis Mersa:
Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Trevor for 67 years, much loved mother of Bruce, Paul (deceased) and Andrea. Mother-in-law of Jian-Ling, Sue and Larkin. Cherished Grandmother of her many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. A memorial service will be held in Christchurch at a later date. Please contact Andrea for further details either at [email protected] or P.O. Box 174, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on May 15, 2020