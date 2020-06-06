ADAMS, Phyllis Jean:
Passed away peacefully, supported by her loving family, on 2nd May 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Eric (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jeanette, Carol and Gary, Russell (dec) and Judith. Much loved Grandma of Loren, Carl, Georgie and Bryan, Gemma, Vinnie and Nic, and Great-Grandma of Izaak, Pipi, Loki, Finn, Mika and Lola-Jean. Our special thanks to the wonderful team at the Mary Potter Hospice, Kapiti, for their love, care and support of Phyl and our family. In accordance with Phyl's wishes, a private cremation has been held at Horowhenua Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020