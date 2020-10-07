HALLIGAN,
Phoebe Vida Winifred (Vida):
On 6th October 2020 peacefully at Kowhainui Home, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Robin & Carey, Andrew & Deborah, & Jenny. Adored Nana of Shannon, Brittany & Tim, Chelcie & Ritchie, and Daniel. Loved Great-Nan of Hunter & Eli. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Vida's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Friday 9th October 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Dempsey & Forrest
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020