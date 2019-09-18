BEAUMONT, Phillipa Mary:
Died peacefully at Malvina Major Rest Home on Sunday 15 September, 2019, aged 82, after a brief illness. Dearly loved wife of Jeffery for 62 years. Sister to Margaret Whyte (dec) and Charles Fordham. Loving mother and Ganna to: Guy and Alison, Tom, Sophie, Harry, Freddie and Theo; Matthew and Justine, Jessica, Eve and Great Ganna to Bella (Dorset, England); Rachel and Andrew, Beau and Nic Spencer. A service to celebrate Pippa's life will be held at St Barnabas Church, 35 Box Hill, Khandallah on Monday 23 September at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance may be left at the back of the church.
