SMITH,
Phillip Richard Howard:
Suddenly in Wellington on November 1, 2019, aged 76 years. Much loved husband of Alene, and father and father-in-law of Shiree and Nut, Martin and Angelene, Jason and Tania, Lisa and Shane, Paul and Amy, James and Kelly. Loved "Gramps" of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service for Phil will be held at CHB Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Waipawa, on Friday, November 8, at 1.30pm. Messages to:- C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 6, 2019