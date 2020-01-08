Phillip LAHMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip LAHMAN.
Death Notice


LAHMAN, Phillip Andrew:

7.11.1948 - 3.1.2020, Aged 71 years, in Australia, following a brief illness. Phillip is survived by his son Brett Matthew Lahman from his marriage to Diane Croxson Lahman (dec). Phillip was the beloved youngest son of William (Bill) and Lydia (Ida) Lahman, née Burns (both deceased) of Wellington NZ. A cherished brother and brother-in-law to Robert, Karen, Veronica, Lynda (dec) and their partners; a loved uncle and good friend to many. A private cremation has been held in accordance with Phillip's wishes. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.