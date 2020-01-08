LAHMAN, Phillip Andrew:
7.11.1948 - 3.1.2020, Aged 71 years, in Australia, following a brief illness. Phillip is survived by his son Brett Matthew Lahman from his marriage to Diane Croxson Lahman (dec). Phillip was the beloved youngest son of William (Bill) and Lydia (Ida) Lahman, née Burns (both deceased) of Wellington NZ. A cherished brother and brother-in-law to Robert, Karen, Veronica, Lynda (dec) and their partners; a loved uncle and good friend to many. A private cremation has been held in accordance with Phillip's wishes. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 8, 2020