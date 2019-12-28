FOXLEY, Philippa Grace:
Died suddenly but peacefully on Christmas Day, 95 years young. Reunited with her beloved Roger after 62 years of widowhood. Dearly loved and hugely respected mother and mother-in-law of Ric and Penny (Ashhurst), Ian and Sally (Gisborne), Simon and Marg (Gisborne), and much loved Granny to her many grandchildren and great- grandchildren, including Rachel Foxley and Jules (UK), Jo and Tama Beazer (Ashhurst), and Abby and Sam Renner (Palmerston North).
We will miss her
in so many ways.
Celebration service to be held at Glendhu in Gisborne on January 26, 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 28, 2019