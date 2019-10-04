Philip WRIGLEY

WRIGLEY, Philip Arthur:
Peacefully on October 1st, 2019. Much loved husband of Judy. Adored father of William. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Christine and Christopher, and Susan and Andrew. Loved uncle of his niece and nephews. A service to celebrate Phillip's life will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 3 Stanmore Bay Road, Whangaparaoa, on Wednesday, 9th October 2019, followed by a private burial. All communications to "The Wrigley Family", C/- PO Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 4, 2019
