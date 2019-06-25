WILSON, Philip John:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 19 June, 2019 in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, treasured father of Melinda, Fiona, Natasha, Shellee, David and Penny. Adored grandfather of Niamh, Elijah, Isabel, Jess, Eva, Cohen, Brody, Griffin, Brodie, and Lilybeth; great grandfather of Theodore and Maggie. A private cremation and remembrance service has been held for John.
He is now driving on paved roads in his favourite Ferrari. Farewell to a great
motoring man."
Published in Dominion Post on June 25, 2019