Philip WATSON

Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Patricks Church
WATSON, Philip Cecil:
Passed away peacefully at Woburn Masonic Rest Home, on 18th March 2020, aged 88. Loved husband of Win, father of Jane, and Mark, stepfather of Pauline and Tony, and loved Grandy Phil of all his grandchildren. A service will be held in St Patricks Church, Wainuiomata, on Friday, 20th March, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Thank you to Te Omanga Hospice and Woburn Masonic for their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Omanga Hospice.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 19, 2020
