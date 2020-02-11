SALLIS, Reverend Professor
Philip John:
On 8 February 2020 at home in Coromandel, at peace. Beloved husband of Kathy; cherished parent (with Patricia) of Adrian, Nigel and Matt, and stepfather to Robbie and Christopher; father-in-law of Monica, Tamara, Carola and Elissa; Grandpa to Jasmin, Fleur, Isabella, Liliana, Hunter and Damian; much-loved brother of Margaret, and uncle to Vanessa and Sarah, Brent and Michael, and Sarah and Simon. A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 2.00pm on Tuesday 18th February at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Rd, Auckland. Rosary will be held at 7.00pm Monday 17th February at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden. A memorial service and interment of ashes will take place at Christ Church, 180 Tiki Road, Coromandel, at 2.00pm on Saturday 22 February.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 11, 2020