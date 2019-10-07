ROSSELL, Philip Emerson:
On 4 October 2019, at home in Blenheim with family, in his 94th year. Loving and beloved husband of Jos and father of Mark and Susie; grandfather of Jack; Georgia and Jack. Remembered fondly by close family and friends.
Cast the last fly,
caught the last fish….
Messages to 6 Glenhill Drive, Blenheim 7201, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Quaker meeting for Worship to celebrate Philip's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday 8 October at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Natural Burial Area of Fairhall Cemetery. A sharing of 'Philip' stories will be held at 6 Glenhill Drive, Blenheim, on 28 December at 12.00 noon.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2019