Death Notice

PARKINSON, Philip (Phil):
On September 26, 2020 peacefully at home in Masterton, aged 77. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Much loved father of Stephen and Sara, and Tony. Loved grandad of Alishea, Nicole, Chris, and Vanessa, and great-grandad of Wolfy and Bo. Loved brother of Billy, and David (Wigan U.K.) A Service to celebrate Phil's life will be held at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 165 High Street, Masterton, Tomorrow (Tuesday) September 29 at 11.00am. If you are unable to attend, a live Zoom will be available: Meeting ID 87663722445 Password 835263.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2020
