MARTIN, Philip Gourley:
On Wednesday 30th September 2020, peacefully in Taupo, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Caroline. Loved father of Daniel, Joanna and Hamish, and father-in-law to Rosie, Logan and Shoni. Adored Pop to Archie, Felix, Thea, Toby, Luca, Jaimee and Leilani. Many thanks to Liston Heights and Enliven for their care and support and special thanks to Michelle from Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers donations to Taupo Alzheimer's, PO Box 595, would be appreciated. At Philip's request a private funeral service will be held. Communications with Philip's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2020