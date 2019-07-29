Philip LANGDALE

LANGDALE,
Philip Michael Yalden:
Aged 76 years, passed away peacefully with his daughter at his side. Much loved father of Georgina, husband of Jane (dec.); brother of Anthony and Oliver and friend to many, Philip has found his hounds and ridden away. A service will be held at St Luke's Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Thursday 1 August at 11am. The family wishes to thank the staff at Mary Doyle for their gentle and loving care. All messages to the Langdale family, c/o PO Box 967, Hastings, 4156

