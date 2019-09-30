JACKSON, Philip Randal:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 29 September 2019, aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Evelyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Jennifer, Ann and Richard, and Simon and Lorna. Loved grandad of Ben and Hannah, Daniel and Julia, Rebecca and Scott, Ryan, Lauren, Nicole, and Amanda. Great-Grandad of Jackson and Harrison. A Celebration of Philip's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 1 October 2019, at 3.00pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. A very special thank you to all the staff in the hospital care at Bob Scott Retirement Village.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2019