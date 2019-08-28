Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip DESMOND. View Sign Death Notice



Died peacefully at Wellington on Monday, 26 August 2019, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Marie. Dearly beloved father and father-in-law to Annmaree, Mark, Carolyn and Chris, John and Nicole. Much loved grandad to James, Sebastian, Joshua, Natalia, and Olive. A loved uncle and friend to many.

Rest In Peace

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Malvina Major Home for their kindness and care of Phil. Messages for "The Desmond family" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Compassion would be appreciated, and may be left at the Mass. A Requiem Mass for Phil will be celebrated in the Church of St Theresa, 210 St Andrew's Road, Plimmerton, Porirua, on Friday, 30 August, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter interment at the Whenua Tapu Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in the church on Thursday, 29 August, commencing at 7.00pm.







