DAVIES, Philip William:
On 14th November 2019 in Lower Hutt, aged 35 years; now at peace. Dearly loved son of Alison and Gordon. Dearly beloved Daddy of Abigail, and Joseph. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Gareth and Anna, and a loved uncle to Eliza, and Micah. A much loved nephew and cousin to his extended family. Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Philip Davies' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. In memory of Philip a Service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday 25th November at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019