BOTHAMLEY, Philip Robert:
Of Waikanae. On September 18, 2019, peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital. Aged 79 years. Wonderful husband to Ann for over 50 years. Amazing and incredible father of Sarah, Suzanna, and Amanda, and grandfather of Isabelle, Tom and Zara.
Well-respected Dahlia grower and judge.
May he rest in peace.
A gathering will be held at home, 5 Maple Lane, Waikanae, on Friday, September 20, at 12.00 noon. Privately cremated.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019