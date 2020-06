WATKINS, Phil:

9 June 2019

Your energy is here and there

In the everyday shimmering

Coming out of the bedroom or down the hallway

In the kitchen doing the dishes

Or in the lounge just sitting with a nod or smile

Or a little saying to say

I keep expecting you to re-enter

Out of the corner of my eye

I keep looking for you

And then too quickly I miss you again

The shimmering, shimmering resonance.