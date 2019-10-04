ROGERS, Phil:
Of Levin. RAF, Reg. No. 1352337, Sergeant, WWII. Passed away peacefully 26 September 2019, aged 97 years young. Loved father of Andrew, Mary, Heather and Tony. Loved Grandad of Joanna, Yasmin, Chloe, Mia and Nicole. Heartfelt thanks to both Horowhenua Masonic Village and Summerset Rest Home Levin for their love and care over his latter years. Your enthusiasm and strength of character will be missed but your memory lives on. Please join us to celebrate and remember Phil's life at Levin Baptist Church, 17 Rugby St, Levin, on Thursday 10 October 2019, at 2.00pm. In Phil's memory colorful attire would bring a smile to his face. In lieu of flowers donations to Levin Girls Brigade would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 4, 2019