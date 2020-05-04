WRIGHT, Peter Anthony: JP

Passed away in his family's loving arms at home in Waitarere on 1 May 2020, aged 80, after a brief illness. Most adored husband and "Mr Wonderful" of Vivien and the late Mary. Much loved father of Sharon and Alan, Lisa and Bec, Shelley and Bruce. Inspirational Grandpa to Samantha and Rebecca and Kris. We are so appreciative of the loving and gentle care that Peter received from his great friend Heather, Arohanui Hospice, The District Nurses and Mitch at HCP. Peter has so many friends and we will be celebrating this gentleman's life at a later date.

Our Totara has fallen.

A private service is being held.



