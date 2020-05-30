WILLIAMS, Peter John:

Passed away as a result of an accident on Friday 22nd May 2020, aged 61 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Cherished Dad of Mandy and Brad, Steve and Catherine, Grahame and Jess. Friend of Aimee. Greatly loved Cool Grandad of Jake, Kensie, Alex, Kees, Darcie and Henry. Loved son of the late Darcy and Betty. Much loved younger brother of Brian, Sue and family. Dearly loved son-in-law of Lorna and the late Paul. Loved brother-in-law of Alan, Brian, Gillian and Jeff and families. Friend of many, Glenfield Grizzlies, Whangaparaoa RSA and Golf Clubs, BP, WOSL and Air BP. He will be greatly missed by all.

I will love you until the stars no longer exist, P.

R.I.P. Peter.

A private ceremony will be held to honour and celebrate Pete's life.





