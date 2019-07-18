WEBB, Peter John:
On 16 July 2019, at Ohau, Horowhenua, aged 78 years. Son of the late Roland and the late Myra Webb. Beloved husband of Susan. Much loved father & father-in-law of Rachael & Tim Matthews (Wellington); Rebecca Webb & Ed Hohaia (Ahipara); Fraser Webb & Asha Page (Auckland). Loving grandfather of Sasha & Charlotte; Nepia; Piper & Beckett. Brother-in-law of John Guthrie & Glenda Philpott (Coromandel); Gerard Guthrie & Li Xiaoli (Wellington). Much loved by all his cousins, extended family and friends. A service will be held at the Longroom, Basin Reserve, Wellington, on Friday 19 July 2019 at 2.00pm (parking is limited). Messages can be sent to The Webb Family, C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post from July 18 to July 19, 2019