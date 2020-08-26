WASZAK, Peter:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Wellington Hospital, on Saturday 22nd August 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Diane. Loved father and father-in-law of Cam and Lindsay, Carl, Wayne and Steph, Mathew and Miyuki. Dearly loved Pop of Luke, Ashleigh, Connor and Emma. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kristine, Isabel and Dave. Loved by his Australian family. The family would like to thank the staff at Wellington ICU for their care of Peter. In lieu of flowers donations to Life Flight and Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to the family may be left in Peter's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Saturday 29th August, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Attendees are limited to 100 people. For livestream details call 043896069.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2020