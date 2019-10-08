TURNER, Peter John:
Passed away at home on Monday 7th October 2019, surrounded and cared for by his extended family. Beloved long time partner of Kathy Stone. Greatly loved father, grandfather, brother-in-law, son-in-law and friend to many. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the North Porirua Baptist Church, Lakeside Centre, 69F Discovery Drive, Whitby, Porirua, on Thursday 10th October commencing at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation. By request, please no flowers but donations to The Blind Foundation Wellington are very welcome in light of Peter's life long work with the vision impaired and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019