Peter TROTTER

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Salvation Army Community and Worship Centre
Durham Street
Levin
Death Notice

TROTTER, Peter John:
Of Levin, passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 27 March 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband to Jocelyn for 64 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Suzanne and John (Ashburton), Garry and Catherine (Levin), Tony, Brent, Grant (Levin). Loving grandad of Rowan & Michelle, Krystle & Hadley, Hamish & Jessica. Loved great-grandad of Levi, Oakley, Victoria and Jackson. A Memorial Service for Peter will be held at the Salvation Army Community and Worship Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Saturday 1 August, at 10.30am.

Published in Dominion Post from July 25 to July 29, 2020
