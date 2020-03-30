TROTTER, Peter John:
Of Levin, passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 27 March 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband to Jocelyn for 64 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Suzanne and John (Ashburton), Garry and Catherine (Levin), Tony, Brent, Grant (Levin). Loving grandad of Rowan & Michelle, Krystle & Hadley, Hamish & Jessica. Loved great-grandad of Levi, Oakley, Victoria and Jackson. Special thanks to the staff of Millvale Rest Home, Levin for their supportive care of Peter. In accordance with current restrictions on gatherings, the family would like to advise that a memorial service to celebrate Peter's life, will be held at a later date. Messages please to the Trotter Family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. A tribute page for Peter has been created at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2020