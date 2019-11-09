TAYLOR, Peter John:
Of Upper Hutt, peacefully on November 6, 2019, at Hutt Hospital. Husband of Lyn (dec), father and father-in-law of Raylene & Chris, and Craig & Lorraine, pop to his grandchildren and poppa to his great-grandchildren, brother and brother-in-law of Doreen & Jim, Audrey & Graeme, and Val (dec) & Wal (dec), and special friend to Joy. A private cremation will be held for Peter and will be followed by family memorial. Messages to be sent to "the Taylor family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019