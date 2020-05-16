Peter SHORT

  • "He was a great rugby coach, hard but fair and very..."
    - Mark Wakely
  • "Your life was a blessing,Your memory a treasure,You are..."
    - Teresa Neville
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful Uncle. We will love you and..."
    - Chelsey
Service Information
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
Death Notice

SHORT, Peter Hilsley:
It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that Peter, 66 years, passed away peacefully on 8th May 2020, surrounded by family. He rode off into the sunset with his beloved race horse Madam Marju who passed away the day before, to journey with him. Cherished husband and rock of Alison, for 40 years. Loved father and father-in-Law of Krystal and Rob, Brad and Hollee, Simone and Justin. Adored and cheeky Grandad/Poppa of, Poi and Maude; Demi, Neve, and Sailor; Oscar and Rosa. A private family farewell has been held. A copy of the livestream is available from the family by emailing [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice online.

Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020
