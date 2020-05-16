SHORT, Peter Hilsley:
It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that Peter, 66 years, passed away peacefully on 8th May 2020, surrounded by family. He rode off into the sunset with his beloved race horse Madam Marju who passed away the day before, to journey with him. Cherished husband and rock of Alison, for 40 years. Loved father and father-in-Law of Krystal and Rob, Brad and Hollee, Simone and Justin. Adored and cheeky Grandad/Poppa of, Poi and Maude; Demi, Neve, and Sailor; Oscar and Rosa. A private family farewell has been held. A copy of the livestream is available from the family by emailing [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice online.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020