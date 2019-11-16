SHELLEY, Peter Martin:
On 14 November 2019 at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 62 years. Loving husband and best friend of Robyn, loved Dad of Craig & Karlene, Gina & Steve, Paula & Craig, and Diana, and loving Pop of Alisha, Chelsea, Marcus, Makenzie, Jacob and Maddie-Jay. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019