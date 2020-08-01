SCADDEN, Peter Lloyd:
Peacefully at home on Wednesday 29 July 2020. Aged 91 (35) years. Much loved husband of the late Shirley. Dearly loved Dad of Diana and Ray, Jeff and Helen, and Susan. A loved Grandad and Great-grandad and also a loved Uncle and Great-uncle. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Grateful thanks to the staff of Arohanui Hospice and St John for their amazing care of Dad. A service for Peter will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 4 August 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020