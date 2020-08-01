Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter SCADDEN. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully at home on Wednesday 29 July 2020. Aged 91 (35) years. Much loved husband of the late Shirley. Dearly loved Dad of Diana and Ray, Jeff and Helen, and Susan. A loved Grandad and Great-grandad and also a loved Uncle and Great-uncle. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Grateful thanks to the staff of Arohanui Hospice and St John for their amazing care of Dad. A service for Peter will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 4 August 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.



NZIFH



SCADDEN, Peter Lloyd:Peacefully at home on Wednesday 29 July 2020. Aged 91 (35) years. Much loved husband of the late Shirley. Dearly loved Dad of Diana and Ray, Jeff and Helen, and Susan. A loved Grandad and Great-grandad and also a loved Uncle and Great-uncle. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Grateful thanks to the staff of Arohanui Hospice and St John for their amazing care of Dad. A service for Peter will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 4 August 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.NZIFH Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers