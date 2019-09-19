Peter SARNEY

Death Notice

SARNEY, Peter Donald
(Pete the Plumber):
On September 18, 2019, passed away peacefully in Upper Hutt; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for 61 years. Much loved father of Christopher, Stephen, Jillian (dec), Mandy, Kevin, Hayley, Jason and their partners. A loving and proud Grandad and Great-Grandad.
He will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Pete's life will be held at 25 Akatarawa Road, Brown Owl, Upper Hutt, on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

