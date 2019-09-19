SARNEY, Peter Donald
(Pete the Plumber):
On September 18, 2019, passed away peacefully in Upper Hutt; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for 61 years. Much loved father of Christopher, Stephen, Jillian (dec), Mandy, Kevin, Hayley, Jason and their partners. A loving and proud Grandad and Great-Grandad.
He will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Pete's life will be held at 25 Akatarawa Road, Brown Owl, Upper Hutt, on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2019