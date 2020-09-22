ROBINSON,
Peter Eric (Pete):
Passed peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday 19 September 2020, aged 69. Much loved husband of Sandra (Sandy). Treasured father & in-law of Hannah & Corie, Esther & Ben. Cherished pops of Jackson. Dear brother-in-law of Ian. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Thanks to the medical team and nursing staff at Wellington Hospital for their loving care of Peter. Messages for the family can be sent c/- PO Box 50514, Porirua. A service to celebrate Pete's life will be held at Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane, Porirua, on Friday 25 September, at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 22, 2020