RICHTER, Peter Karoly:
Of Tawa. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 7 September 2020, aged 101 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Maria. Loving father and father-in-law to Ivan, Judith and Philip. A loving grandfather to Stephen, Jarrad, Megan, and Emily. Many thanks to the medical and ambulance staff at Wellington Hospital for their compassionate care and support of Peter and the family. A funeral service for Peter will be held at the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Wednesday, 16 September, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 15, 2020