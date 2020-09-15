Peter RICHTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter RICHTER.
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Death Notice

RICHTER, Peter Karoly:
Of Tawa. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 7 September 2020, aged 101 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Maria. Loving father and father-in-law to Ivan, Judith and Philip. A loving grandfather to Stephen, Jarrad, Megan, and Emily. Many thanks to the medical and ambulance staff at Wellington Hospital for their compassionate care and support of Peter and the family. A funeral service for Peter will be held at the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Wednesday, 16 September, commencing at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.