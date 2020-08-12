RANKIN, Peter John:
Peacefully passed away on Sunday 9th August 2020, aged 80. He was much loved by his modern global family - Paul, Theresa, Nicola, Kristen, Benjamin, Daniel, Stevie, Dylan, Michelle, Jacky, Brock, Lachlan, Penelope, Charlie and Wilson.
Pest in Reace.
(As Peter would say).
A celebration of Peter's life will be held at St Peters Hall, Paekakariki, at 10.30am, Saturday, 15th August, with a private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service or donated directly. Messages of sympathy can be sent C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2020