PROSSER, Peter John S.W.:
18.04.1933 - 11.07.2019
Died peacefully, at home in Geraldine. Loved husband of the late Carol. Loved dad of Chris, Nick and Sally and Bob. Loved grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren. Funeral Service for family and all friends, Saturday, July, 27, 1.30pm, at St. Mary's Church, Geraldine. Memorial Event at Waihi School, South Canterbury, on the afternoon of Saturday, November 9, 2019; and a cricket game to be arranged in Peter's honour on Sunday, November 10, 2019. All communications, please, to 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019