(Service number 19158337 – Royal Signals British Army); Passed away peacefully at Bob Scott Hospital on July 6, 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Kath) for 50 years. Treasured Dad of Andrew, Angela and Philippa. Dearly loved Grandad of Kristina and Nicholas. Loved son of George and Lucy Pidd. Brother and brother-in-law of Kathleen and Ron Kirk, Eileen and Harry Harvey, Mike and Cheryll Pidd, and John and Olwen Andrews. Uncle Pete to family in England, Australia and Canada. We are very grateful for the support and care given to Peter from the team at Bob Scott SCU, and hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul may be left at the church. Peter's funeral will be celebrated in St Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 6 Park Avenue, Lower Hutt, on Friday, July 12 at 2.00pm. A Rosary will be recited from 1.00pm. Private cremation will follow. Messages to "The Pidd Family" c/o P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.







