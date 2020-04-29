O'NEILL, Peter Hendy:
Born in South Australia 1931, died in Wellington 27 April 2020, aged 88. Husband of Celia (née McQueen), Corinne and Malcolm's Dad. Father-in-law to Rhona, and 'Grand Peter' to India, Piper, and Miller. We also remember Peter's late brothers and sisters; Betty, Bill, Dorothy, and his parents, Jim and Ruby. Peter was the 'last man standing'. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are having just a small family service but will hold an informal memorial gathering (to be advised at a later date) when we can all come together. Drop us a line on [email protected] if you want a heads-up on the date of this gathering - likely in the springtime.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04)3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020