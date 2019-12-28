O'NEALE, Peter Frederick:
Passed away at home unexpectedly on Tuesday 24th December 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Deb. Beloved father and father-in-law of Chris, Dan, Julie & Kent. Loved Poppa of Max, Zack & Violet. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Mike & Andrea, Greg & Lyn, Maureen and Neil (deceased). Loved brother-in-law and uncle of many. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages to the O'Neale family may be left in Peter's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Wellington 6421. Peter's funeral will be held at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 173 Clyde St, Island Bay, on Tuesday 31st December, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. A rosary will be held at the church on Monday at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 28, 2019