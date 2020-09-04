Peter NEWMAN

  • "One of the nicest guys I knew. RIP Peter."
  • "A true gentleman. Rest in peace Peter."
    - Pat East
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Death Notice

NEWMAN, Peter Howard:
(Long time member of the Titahi Bay Bowling Club). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 1 September 2020, aged 80 years. Husband to Dianne. Much loved father and father-in-law to Craig, Lisa and Mike. Proud grandad and side-line supporter to Jayden, and Temuera. He will be sadly missed by his siblings and his extended family. Thank you to the staff at Longview Home for their loving care of Peter. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Peter will be held at the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Monday, 7 September commencing at 2.00pm. Thereafter followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2020
