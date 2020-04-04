MORRIS,
Peter Corran: MNZN
Peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, on Monday, March 30, 2020. Darling husband of Shirley and the late Penny. Amazing father of Andrew, Paul (dec) Bridget and Campbell Parker, Poppy to Samantha and Ben. Special Pete to Lindy, John and Kodee, Rachael and Sean, Trice and Mike. Messages may be left on Pete's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz In accordance with Pete's wishes, private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020