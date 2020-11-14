MORONEY, Peter John:
Of Paraparaumu, on November 9, 2020, peacefully at Sevenoaks; aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Jo; loved father and father-in-law of Melissa & James. Very proud Grandad of Jack. Thanks to the staff of Sevenoaks for their care given to Peter. Messages to 'the Moroney family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu, or placed on Peter's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. In accordance with Peter's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2020