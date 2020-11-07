MING-WONG,

Peter (Wong Chung Ming):

Dearly loved and devoted husband of Mary, much loved 'Bah' to Sui-Ling, Tina, Karen, Sheldon and Laura, and Bah-in-law to Alexis, Markus and Adrian, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. He was a proud 'Gung Gung' to his cherished grandchildren Alexander, Luca, Maya and Ryder and the beloved brother of Wong Chuen Tai and James Wong. Bah touched all he met with his kind and generous spirit - his humility and gentle approach towards others will be greatly missed by all. He was honoured with a private family service and cremation in Wellington. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Te Hopai for their extraordinary care.

"Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in Heaven where our loved ones shine down to let us know they

are happy." (Eskimo legend).

We miss you Bah, see you on the flip side, BYO flower pots! Messages may be sent to the Ming-Wong family, 16 Reef Street, Island Bay, Wellington 6023.



