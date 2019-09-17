MILLDOVE,
Peter Mark (Mark):
Of Paraparaumu Beach. On Monday, 9 September 2019, suddenly, as he was leaving work at Stone Street Studios, Miramar. Aged 64 years. Loved father of Tamara & Roman, Shane, and Chris & Deanne, and loved Grandad of Rikar, Chloe, Blake and Kasey. Friend and former husband of Gill. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 2.00pm on Friday, 20 September, to be followed by a private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 17, 2019