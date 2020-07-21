McDONALD,
Peter Gerald (Pebo, Max):
Of Lower Hutt. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday 8 July 2020 surrounded by his family at Wellington Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lyn, adored father and father-in-law of Sarina & Russell Joseph, Lisa & Keith Falloon, and the late wee Melanie. Dearly loved Grandfather (Pebo) of Brad, Brittany, Morgan, Shaynee, Glen, Kelly, and Great-grandfather of Adaline. Many thanks to the staff at Ward 6 North at Wellington Hospital. Peter was blessed to be under the compassionate care of Doctors Jamie Evans, Jonathan Adler, Laura Sellers, and Fiona Bailey. A private service was held for Pebo on Monday, 13 July 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020