Peter MCDONALD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter MCDONALD.
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Death Notice

McDONALD,
Peter Gerald (Pebo, Max):
Of Lower Hutt. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday 8 July 2020 surrounded by his family at Wellington Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Lyn, adored father and father-in-law of Sarina & Russell Joseph, Lisa & Keith Falloon, and the late wee Melanie. Dearly loved Grandfather (Pebo) of Brad, Brittany, Morgan, Shaynee, Glen, Kelly, and Great-grandfather of Adaline. Many thanks to the staff at Ward 6 North at Wellington Hospital. Peter was blessed to be under the compassionate care of Doctors Jamie Evans, Jonathan Adler, Laura Sellers, and Fiona Bailey. A private service was held for Pebo on Monday, 13 July 2020.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.